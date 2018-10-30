West Jordan charity haunted house shut down by code enforcement concerns Video

WEST JORDAN (ABC 4 News) - For the first time in 12 years, the Nelson Nut House will not open during Halloween. The family-run charity haunted house collects donations every year for charity.

This year, however, the haunted house is empty. Owner Jerry Nelson says it's because of code enforcement issues.

"We had some issues with code enforcement, and they told us that we had some complaints," said Nelson.

Nelson said he was issued three formal citations, including one for garbage and another for a fence that was too high. He said his family tried working with code enforcement, but the time-table given to them made it impossible to open their doors.

"We're to the point now where we're about 90 percent ready to go and we were gonna open and we decided to close it, because we couldn't make everything to code," said Nelson.

The City of West Jordan sent ABC 4 this statement:

"According to our Community Preservation Director Brock Hudson, the purpose of Code Enforcement is to protect the health and safety of the community and to uniformly apply City ordinances. After receiving complaints about this property, a City Code Enforcement Officer visited and found safety concerns. The property in question did not have adequate exits or emergency lighting for their haunted house. The owner was given options to bring the property into compliance to satisfy the safety concerns or to stay closed. The owner chose not to open. We will continue to work with the homeowner to resolve the issue. If the homeowner chooses to resolve the safety concerns, the haunted house can open.

Nelson says he will work with the city next year so they can open, but as for this year, the charity tradition is broken.

"It's just heart wrenching that something's a non-profit fundraiser and the city has to come in and shut us down. There's 3,000 pounds of food that's not getting collected," Nelson said.