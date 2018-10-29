Volunteers pack 1,000 shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts for families in need Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween is just a couple of days away, but one organization is already thinking about Christmas.

This weekend Calvary Chapel Salt Lake hosted a party--not to receive gifts, but to give them away.

Volunteers gathered from the Salt Lake area and Heartland Elementary to fill 1,000 empty shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.

The gifts will be delivered to children across the world. It's all part of a program called "Operation Christmas Child".

Alison Long, regional coordinator, said this is a chance to impact the lives of families in need.

"There are so many children all over the world that are in need. They live in war-torn areas, impacted by disease, famine, and we have the opportunity to to bless them. let them know that someone cares about them, and loves them by giving them something tangible.," she said.

