Video captures thieves rummaging through South Jordan store

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News)- Police in South Jordan are looking for three people caught on camera after breaking into Mower Medic on Redwood Road.

It happened on October 18th. In the video one of the suspects is wearing a unique pair of jeans and a "Scarface" hoodie. The other is wearing distinct colored tennis shoes and a hoodie with a picture of a lion surrounded by leaves.

The last suspect is wearing a gray hoodie, Adidas pants, and black tennis shoes with a white sole.

Police say the three suspects left in an older model Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.