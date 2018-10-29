Vandals destroy West Jordan Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin Patch

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - The owners of a pumpkin patch in West Jordan made the announcement Sunday they would have to close early for the season after vandals destroyed their business.

In a post on their Facebook page, Pumpkin Patch @RojasFarms said someone came and vandalized the place Saturday night. Instead of opening up on Sunday, the owners said they now have to spend the day cleaning up.

Sgt. Dan Roberts, West Jordan Police, said the incident is being investigated but at this time they have no leads on suspects.

Roberts said the vandals did so much damage, they had to have been there for quite a while. The estimate is in the thousands.

As it was a busy night for those out celebrating at Halloween parties around the valley, they are hoping someone saw something. Anyone who has any information is asked to call West Jordan Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.