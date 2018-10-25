UVU forensics students uncover cadavers in practice investigation Video

LEHI (ABC4Utah) - Students of the UVU Forensic Investigation emphasis worked Wednesday to uncover the body of a pig buried to replicate hasty homicide burials.

The goal of the exercise was to instruct students on how to properly uncover and document a burial as well as an evidence uncovered at the scene.

Director of the program Amie Houghton is a long-time forensics expert with NCIS.

She explained, "You can be as book smart as you want, you can memorize facts and figures, but if you can't do it in the field, you can't do this job."

The cadaver pigs were purchased from a research supplier and were still-born, flash frozen specimens.