Utahns respond to U.S. citizenship application delays Video

SALT LAKE CITY (AP/ABC 4 News) - More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that once typically took about six months but has stretched to more than two years in some places under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The number of immigrants aspiring to become U.S. citizens surged during 2016, jumping 27 percent from a year earlier as Trump made cracking down on immigration a central theme of his presidential campaign. At first, the federal government kept up with the applications, but then the wait grew.



Backlogs are nothing new in the U.S. immigration system. It often takes years to receive asylum or to be deported. But naturalization - the final step to become an American citizen, obtain a U.S. passport and receive voting rights - had not been subject to such delays in recent years.



Now the average wait time for officials to decide on applications is more than 10 months. It takes up to 22 months in Atlanta and as long as 26 months in parts of Texas, according to official estimates.

Lyssa De La O, who sworn in as a U.S. citizen in September said some immigrants don't have time to wait longer than anticipated.

"I would say the most frustrating thing is not knowing what's going to happen," said De La O. "I remember thinking, 'If my visa or my green card expires during this period of time, until I get my citizenship, what's going to happen to me?'"

Kuo-Wei Lee is currently facing that dilemma. She applied for citizenship at the beginning of the year, but said waiting another two years to have her application processed might not be possible.

"It's frustrating because I have so many things going on here and to extend my application for another two years, that might mean I will have to put my life on pause," said Lee. "If my visa expires before then, I might have to go back to Taiwan."

De La O, who lives in Herriman, said it took her 17 years to finally be a U.S. citizen because of many roadblocks along the way.

"Laws change all the time and one of the most frustrating things was during high school, I was sure that I would get in-state tuition when I went to college. But they changed the law just overnight, saying that you would have had to live in Utah a longer period of time," said De La O. "My green card was also stolen and it took 15 tries of calling immigration services just to get a human being on the other line."

The long wait times have prompted some immigrant advocates to ask whether the delays are aimed at keeping anti-Trump voters from casting ballots in elections.

"I honestly wouldn't put it past any politicians of any branch to toy with people's citizenship," said De La O. "I have to admit that before the 2016 elections, it was fairly easy compared to now to get ahold of immigration services."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the longer waits to naturalize are because of the surge in applications, not slower processing. The agency decided 850,000 cases in 2017, up 8 percent from a year before.



Despite "a record and unprecedented" spike in applications, the agency is operating more efficiently and effectively and "outperforming itself," spokesman Michael Bars said in a statement.



De La O said she's glad she no longer has to worry about deportation, but after hearing about citizenship application delays, she encourages others who are waiting to not give up.

"Even if you don't have hope, just keep going and do the right thing no matter what. It doesn't matter how long it takes you. It took me 17 years. But for some people, it took 3 years. Others have waited up to 50 years," said De La O.

Immigrant advocates recently filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles demanding records from the Trump administration on the delays. They questioned whether wait times were longer in electoral battleground states and said that could suggest voter suppression.