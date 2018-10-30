Local News

Utahn celebrates his 105th birthday

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 12:29 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 12:40 AM MDT

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It isn’t often people live past 100 years old, but this Utah man has now gone an extra five!

Don Kirk, of Sandy, celebrated his 105th birthday with friends and family over the weekend.

Don’s Stats    

  • Favorite movie: My Fair Lady and Braveheart
  • Favorite Dance Step: Rumba, waltz, and tango
  • Favorite Dessert: ice-cream and mincemeat pie
  • Favorite Color: Blue
  • 7 Children
  • 37 grandchildren
  • 99 great-grandchildren
  • 56 great-great-grandchildren
  • 1 great great great grandchild

From all of us at ABC4, happiest birthday wishes to you Don!  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


