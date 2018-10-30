Utahn celebrates his 105th birthday Video

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It isn’t often people live past 100 years old, but this Utah man has now gone an extra five!

Don Kirk, of Sandy, celebrated his 105th birthday with friends and family over the weekend.

Don’s Stats Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Margaret Nuttall

Favorite movie: My Fair Lady and Braveheart

Favorite Dance Step: Rumba, waltz, and tango

Favorite Dessert: ice-cream and mincemeat pie

Favorite Color: Blue

7 Children

37 grandchildren

99 great-grandchildren

56 great-great-grandchildren

1 great great great grandchild

From all of us at ABC4, happiest birthday wishes to you Don!