Utah's 4th District part of New York Times live poll

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The most competitive congressional race in Utah is getting a lot of national attention as both parties battle for the balance of power in Washington.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats in the House of Representatives to take control. They see Utah's 4th Congressional District as a key to that strategy.

The New York Times is keeping tabs on the most competitive races for the U.S. Senate and House in real time.

One of the live polls is tracking the 4CD where Representative Mia Love is trying to stave off a fierce challenge from Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

"We saw that Ben McAdams has picked up some ground, it is neck and neck and some of Mia Love's former supporters are now undecided," said Morgan Lyon Cotti with the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

The New York Times live poll is updated after every call. So far, they have reached out to about 13,500 people and more than 420 have participated.

It gives McAdams a 2 point lead, but the margin of error is 5.

This race is right in the mix as both parties position for power.

"Democrats need to pick up every single seat that they can. So, they are looking at every seat, that's not just a toss-up, but those that are leaning Republican, and leaning democrat and we are seeing that the 4th District is a big focus and we are seeing a lot of outside money coming in as well," said Lyon Cotti.

There's a lot at stake and it shows. This race turned negative early, and now we're down to the final days for both campaigns to convince undecideds to side with them.

"These final weeks are all about turnout, and knocking on doors and I think that we will see them get every last vote that they can."

The latest Salt Lake Tribune/ Hinckley Institute poll has the race as a tie.

In 2016, Representative Love won the district by 13 points against Doug Owens.