Utah Red Cross volunteers preparing for hurricane help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - The American Red Cross Utah Region is preparing to help in the wake of Hurricane Lane in Hawaii.

"We're ready, willing and able to assist where we can," said Rich Woodruff with the Red Cross.

He says Utah volunteers train specifically for situations like this -- and they're standing by in case the hurricane causes damage or people need additional assistance.

"We do have some people that have signed up, and signed on, to be available for deployment," said Woodruff.

"And if the call comes, they've agreed that they'll be on an airplane within 12 to 24 hours."

Red Cross officials and volunteers are already in Hawaii -- but in states like Utah, many are ready and waiting in case the call comes to deploy.