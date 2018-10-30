Utah man arrested in Idaho, accused of attempted strangulation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bannock County Sheriff's Office

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A Utah man was arrested in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho early on charges of battery and strangulation.

Brian Hirschi, of North Logan, is accused of attempted strangulation and aggravated battery.

Local law enforcement officers were called to the Blue Moon Bar & Grill around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found two victims: one with a bloodied and battered face and another with clear marks on her neck, according to KIFI in Idaho Falls.

The Bannock County Sheriff said the event appeared to be a domestic dispute that escalated.