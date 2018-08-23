Utah family who went viral with 'One Day More' rendition to perform in Syracuse this weekend LeBarons family LeBarons Family [ + - ] Video

SYRACUSE (News4Utah)- A local family that gained notoriety for their rendition of "One Day More" from the musical Les Miserables will be performing in Syracuse this weekend.

In April the LeBaron family posted a video that racked more than 10 million views on Facebook.

Since then the family has been featured on Good Morning America, the Today Show, Inside Edition, and People Magazine.

This Saturday, August 25th, the family will join North Front Sound men's chorus for a night of your favorite Broadway music.

The show times are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Arts Academy located at 2893 West Antelope Drive.

Tickets are $8 per ticket, $20 per family, $4 for students and seniors. Visit NorthFrontSound.com for tickets.