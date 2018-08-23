Local News

Utah family who went viral with 'One Day More' rendition to perform in Syracuse this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 01:58 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 05:09 PM MDT

Utah family who went viral with 'One Day More' rendition to perform in Syracuse this weekend

SYRACUSE (News4Utah)-  A local family that gained notoriety for their rendition of "One Day More" from the musical Les Miserables will be performing in Syracuse this weekend.

In April the LeBaron family posted a video that racked more than 10 million views on Facebook. 

Since then the family has been featured on Good Morning America, the Today Show, Inside Edition, and People Magazine.

This Saturday, August 25th, the family will join North Front Sound men's chorus for a night of your favorite Broadway music.

The show times are 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Arts Academy located at 2893 West Antelope Drive.

Tickets are $8 per ticket, $20 per family, $4 for students and seniors. Visit NorthFrontSound.com for tickets.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected