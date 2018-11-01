UTA reports collision between TRAX train, car in Salt Lake City

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Utah Transit Authority said commuters should expect delays after a crash involving a TRAX train and a car Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at 600 West and North Temple. Officers on scene said a driver was headed eastbound on North Temple in a turn lane. The driver attempted to turn left or make a U-turn during an active crossing while the train was traveling eastbound as well.

UTA said no one was injured in the incident and medical personnel on the scene evaluated the driver of the car and took him to the hospital out of an "abundance of caution."

Officials reported a 15-minute delay on the southbound Green Line from the North Temple/Guadalupe Station to West Valley Central due to the crash.