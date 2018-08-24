Utah families worry about loved ones in hurricane path Video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (News4Utah) Hurricane Lane is the second large storm to threaten Hawaii in two weeks.

Utah family members are worried about loved ones in the path of the hurricane.

"I wish I was home. I wish I could help," said Dofi Fa'asou.

As Hurricane Lane approaches O'ahu, it charges closer to her hometown and family.

"I'm just dumbfounded. I don't know what to do; my hands are tied because I'm not home," Fa'asou said.

Fa'asou's grew up in Laie in an area that could experience strong winds, heavy rainfall, and a powerful storm surge.

It's also the home of Brigham Young University's Hawaii Campus and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's Laie Temple and Polynesian Cultural Center.

Classes were canceled at BYU-Hawaii Thursday. On-campus students are advised to shelter in place. For everyone else, the university's gym is now an evacuation center.

The Polynesian Cultural Center is closed until further notice.

Community members gathered Wednesday night to fill sandbags.

"We all know the storm is coming but it is taking it's sweet time," Kela Miller said, sister-in-law of Fa'asou living in Laie, HI.

"Whatever we can do here locally, we will help because that is the way we were taught. We will give up the last shirt off our backs if somebody is in need," Fa'asou said.

To help those in the path of the storm, the American Red Cross set up a donation website.