University of Utah NICU celebrates 50 years of support

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - Parent to Parent at the University of Utah Hospital NICU has been giving support to families since 1975.

Every year they put together a summer reunion where families, past and present, can come and celebrate the big and little milestones their NICU babies have reached.

Patients can reconnect with the nurses and doctors that took care of their babies and mingle with other families they met while in the NICU.

The reunion also provides an opportunity for the children to play and connect with other children who started their life under the same difficult circumstances.

Families reconnect with the supportive community that helped them conquer. Families look forward to the reunion, many traveling to attend.

This year the hospital is celebrating 50 years of the neonatal Intensive Care Unit.