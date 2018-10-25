University of Utah community honors student-athlete Lauren McCluskey Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The University of Utah community came together at the steps of the Parker Building on campus to honor slain student Lauren McCluskey, Wednesday, October 24, 2018. [ + - ] Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – A vigil was held Monday evening to remember 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey, who was shot on campus Monday night.

Fellow track athletes were joined by hundreds of people including Lauren’s family.

Students, athletes, and complete strangers laid flowers and candles on the steps of the Park Building. They gathered to grieve the loss of a life that had so much promise.

Her friends shared stories about Lauren showing what a legacy she created in her short life. It was hard for teammates of Lauren McCluskey to hold back emotions as they remembered their friend.

Coach Kyle Kepler knew Lauren was special when she first stepped on campus for a recruiting trip.

Athletes from fellow Pac-12 school, UCLA, attended the vigil for McCluskey Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

“When you bring them on campus you have an idea of what you want them to be, and what you think they can be. I think Lauren exceeded in all those areas,” said Kepler, University of Utah Track and Field Coach.

U of U athletes who attended the vigil all wore shirts which said, “Leave Your Legacy.”

While McCluskey was beloved by her teams, it was apparent she was not just a star athlete and an outstanding student, but a great person.

“She was very outgoing and sweet, and I feel like a lot of people really aren’t that outgoing anymore,” said Hannah Vasquez, a sophomore student.

Hannah only met Lauren briefly at church they both attended, but her story shows just how far Lauren’s legacy reached.

“I remember leaving very awestruck just by meeting her, and how outgoing she was, said Vasquez.

Students, faculty, and staff from other universities in the state showed their support of the U as they mourned the loss of one of their own. Students and teammates said the vigil was an important event to help them heal and grieve together.

There are a number of campus resources to support students, staff and faculty, with both group and individual counseling services available.

