UDOT to drivers: Ditch distractions, especially in school zones

WEST JORDAN, Utah (News4Utah) - Continuing a year-long push to stop distracted driving, Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) urged drivers Wednesday to ditch distraction in school zones.

When the school zone signal flashes, the speed limit drops to 20 mph in many areas, said John Gleason, spokesperson for UDOT.

"There's going to have to be a shift in culture" when it comes to people's habit of driving distracted, Gleason said. He added distractions can include cell phones, food, make up and other items.

In 2017, 43 pedestrians were killed on Utah roads; some of those were children.

Parents who walked their kids to school Wednesday said distracted drivers add extra concern as their children go to class.

"I worry about [my son], because sometimes he just decides to just cross, and not wait," said Julia Weis.

A crossing guard was busy helping students through the crosswalk near Terra Linda Elementary in West Jordan. For the most part, drivers on either side of the road obeyed traffic laws.

Still, many drivers still fail to yield to school bus stop arms, Gleason said.