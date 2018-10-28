Local News

Two local companies raise enough funds for one million meals for hungry children

Posted: Oct 27, 2018

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 06:25 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Two local trucking companies have raised enough funds to help deliver one million meals to hungry children throughout the U.S and Mexico.  

On Saturday, C.R. England and England Logistics, two Utah-based companies, announced they reached their funding goal to provide one million meals for children with the help of 20 different food banks. 

A celebration was held Saturday with the Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City, who is always happy to help some of the more than 12 million children who go hungry in the U.S. 

"Every single child matters. Not a single child should have to go hungry and a reminder that each one of us can make a difference, said Josh England, president of C.R. England. "We should all unite as one as a community and as a community and as a company to make a difference with this cause." 

The companies expect to now provide more than 1.4 million meals by year's end. 

 

 

 

