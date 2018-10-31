Local News

Two arrested after Bountiful high-speed chase

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 11:38 AM MDT

BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News)- Two men are behind bars after a high-speed chase on I-15 Wednesday morning.

Police say they tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle around 1:30 a.m., but the driver took off.

Eventually, the driver crashed on I-15 near 500 West in Bountiful. The driver and passenger attempted to take off on foot, police said, but they make it far.

20-year-old Lawrence Johnathan Davis and 34-year-old Stanley Ray Perry were both booked into Davis County Jail. 

Davis was booked for vehicle burglary, theft, possession of drugs, and other charges related to the chase.

Perry was a fugitive wanted by Adult Probation and Parole. He was booked on similar charges.

