Two arrested after Bountiful high-speed chase
BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News)- Two men are behind bars after a high-speed chase on I-15 Wednesday morning.
Police say they tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle around 1:30 a.m., but the driver took off.
Eventually, the driver crashed on I-15 near 500 West in Bountiful. The driver and passenger attempted to take off on foot, police said, but they make it far.
20-year-old Lawrence Johnathan Davis and 34-year-old Stanley Ray Perry were both booked into Davis County Jail.
Davis was booked for vehicle burglary, theft, possession of drugs, and other charges related to the chase.
Perry was a fugitive wanted by Adult Probation and Parole. He was booked on similar charges.
More Stories
-
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A funeral home owner in Logan has been…
-
20 minutes ago
-
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Draper four-year-old girl who…