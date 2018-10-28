Local News

Truck driver uninjured after semi-truck full of cattle rolls in Tooele County

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 02:50 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 02:51 PM MDT

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck full of cattle rolled in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. on SR-36 near Penny's Junction (near SR-73). 

The driver of the truck was not injured and troopers said at the time, all cattle were okay however it is not known if that is still the case. 

The cattle are being corralled with temporary fencing until they can be transported to another area. 

Traffic is able to get through the area but it is expected to take several hours to clean up.

Any updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected