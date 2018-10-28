Truck driver uninjured after semi-truck full of cattle rolls in Tooele County

UHP

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck full of cattle rolled in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. on SR-36 near Penny's Junction (near SR-73).

The driver of the truck was not injured and troopers said at the time, all cattle were okay however it is not known if that is still the case.

The cattle are being corralled with temporary fencing until they can be transported to another area.

Traffic is able to get through the area but it is expected to take several hours to clean up.

