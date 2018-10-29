Truck driver uninjured, 6 cows killed in semi truck rollover in Tooele County

UHP

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck full of cattle rolled in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. on SR-36 near Penny's Junction (near SR-73).

The driver of the truck was not injured and troopers said 105 cows were inside the trailer. Six passed away and three were seriously injured.

The remaining cattle had to be corralled with temporary fencing until they could be transported.

UHP