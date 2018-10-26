Tributes continue days after McCluskey murder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: University of Utah Athletics [ + - ] Video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Tributes honoring Lauren McCluskey continue four days after she was murdered outside her dorm at the University of Utah.

Friday marks the first football game since the tragedy where a moment of silence will be held.



In Utah and across the country, people who never knew McCluskey join in solidarity with the University of Utah and her grieving family.

A day of mourning at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions Friday. Students and staff of the healthcare university donned crimson for McCluskey.

"As you reflect upon Lauren, please also reflect upon... her family and the tragic loss they have experienced," Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions President Richard Nielsen said to the crowd.

"We felt a connection because we have our own students, we have our own potential Laurens," Betsy Maxwell said, who participated in the day of mourning.

Also Friday, Utah's cross country team honored McCluskey's passion for track with black uniforms and a patch bearing her initials.

Helmet decals will be worn by Ute players when they take the football field at UCLA.

"We've had a number of students come in oftentimes crying or really emotionally upset," Christina Kelly LeCluyse said, outreach coordinator for the University of Utah Counseling Program.

On the U of U campus, students continue to struggle with the tragedy. For the third day this week, therapy dogs help the campus make sense of the senseless.