Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - October is the deadliest month for pedestrian crashes, and with Halloween right around the corner, officials are launching a new safety campaign.

"Heads up Halloween" was launched by the Utah Department of Transportation and Zero Fatalities. The goal is to educate parents and their trick-or-treaters about the risks of being a pedestrian and to educate drivers

"Halloween is a time when we all take to the streets. It is important to understand the risks that are associated with being a pedestrian and the responsibility we have as road users to ensure everyone's safety. With the heightened number of pedestrians and the fact that more of us will be out at night, we need to understand how to be as safe as possible on our fun night out," said Shelby Bodily, Zero Fatalities Outreach Administrator.

According to UDOT, dusk and dawn hours are already dangerous times, and the increased darkness that accompanies fall leads to more accidents. Zero Fatalities reported more than 40 pedestrian deaths in 2017.

"Be aware. Be alert. Be seen. The most dangerous time for pedestrians is between 6:00 and 11:00 p.m., so make sure to be extra cautious during these times. Never step out in front of a car unless they have stopped for you, even if you make eye contact. Wear reflective gear and pay attention to what is going on around you. As a driver, pay special attention for pedestrians, especially at intersections and communicate your intentions to other road users," Bodily said.

