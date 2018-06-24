Three cyclists hit while riding for charity

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - Three bicyclists riding in a Multiple Sclerosis charity ride in Cache County were seriously injured after they were struck by pickup truck Saturday.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road 142 near Clarkston during the bike race.

Three cyclists were hit from behind, one single rider and a husband wife duo riding on a tandem bike says Sgt. Lawrence Hopper with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say the three were transported to a local hospital via ambulance and that the husband and wife were later flown to the University of Utah hospital. Injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Speed was not a factor in this crash, the 47-year old man had just got done working a grave yard shift and was experiencing symptoms of fatigue said Sgt. Hopper.

Authorities say no charges have been made yet, the Cache County Attorney is screening potential charges on the driver.