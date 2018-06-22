The wait is over and the review is here for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

6/22/2018 - Calling all Jurassic Park fans! The wait for the latest sequel is now over. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premieres in theaters this weekend. Film Critic Tony Toscano, joined Brian Carlson, with its review on Box Office Friday.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Four years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen and Claire return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there.

Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," is only a lackluster rehash of the other 'Jurassic' films. Granted, the special effects are good, but the plot is lazy and feels tacked together. The exciting moments of the film are at the beginning when the island is being threatened by an volcano, while our team, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, are scrambling to save the dinosaurs from extinction.

But when the action moves from the island to northern California, the story disintegrates into one more plot involving corporate greed, Dino DNA and lots of speeches about the sanctity of life.

Even the dinosaur fights are repeats of previous 'Jurassic' films. In the final reel, "Fallen Kingdom" isn't offering anything new or different and ends up being only an average summer movie.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

For more movie reviews and celebrity news, check out Tony Toscano on Facebook.