Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Riverton
UPDATE: The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.
--------------------
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Several apartments have been evacuated while SWAT works to reach a barricaded man inside a Riverton residence.
The incident is happening in the area of Legacy Springs Apartments, located at 12657 S Legacy Springs Drive (4900 West).
Unified police have confirmed they are in negotiations with a suspect, it is not known if there are weapons involved.
Officials say the 23-year-old barricaded was involved in a domestic assault situation Monday and is claiming he wants officers to kill him.
*Developing* ABC4 has a crew on the scene, an update will be provided once additional information is known.
UPDATE from officials on scene:
