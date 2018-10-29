Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Riverton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

--------------------

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Several apartments have been evacuated while SWAT works to reach a barricaded man inside a Riverton residence.

The incident is happening in the area of Legacy Springs Apartments, located at 12657 S Legacy Springs Drive (4900 West).

Unified police have confirmed they are in negotiations with a suspect, it is not known if there are weapons involved.

Officials say the 23-year-old barricaded was involved in a domestic assault situation Monday and is claiming he wants officers to kill him.

*Developing* ABC4 has a crew on the scene, an update will be provided once additional information is known.

UPDATE from officials on scene: