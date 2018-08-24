Summit Challenge: Accepted! Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Team Paula gets ready for the NAC Summit Challenge [ + - ] Video

On Saturday, August 25th, a Utah woman will prove Multiple sclerosis is not stopping her from achieving her goals. Paula Prentiss and her cycling partner will ride a tandem bike 16 miles in the National Ability Center 's Summit Challenge. Her primary goal is to beat last year's time. We caught up with Paula as she prepares for the ride!

In the past 7 years, Paula Prentiss has come a long way.

"The first time I did it I was petrified! I thought how will I ever ride 16 miles? How will I ever ride this thing?" she asked about her tandem recumbent bike. But now, she and her partner, Nicole Luppino, ride it multiple times a week.

"It’s awesome. It's a pleasure riding with her for sure," Luppino said.

Paula said, "The whole attitude here is you can do it, and we're coming with you! And my face is always, I don't think I can do it, and I always end up doing it. So that's what this place does."

It's a far cry from when Paula was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 15 years ago.

"Quite honestly, for a year, I cried. I was completely devastated," she said.

But then, Paula got a good team of doctors and her outlook changed. However, those doctors told her family they would need to leave their Florida home.

"The doctors told us heat and humidity were bad for Paula. It’s bad for many people with MS and Tampa Florida is pretty much the picture for heat and humidity in the summertime, so we started trying to figure out where we would go," said Paula’s husband, Ric Prentiss.

When they visited Utah for the first time, they knew this was the place.

"And didn't even know about the NAC at the time," Ric said.

But they found the organization quickly and life began to change in a big way.

"The National Ability Center has saved my sanity. That's what I like the most. It has allowed me to do things that I never thought I could do," Paula said.

She not only rides but snowshoes, climbs rock walls, she’s even learned to stand-up paddleboard. And she does it all with her loving husband, Ric, by her side.

"Just the smile on her face, you probably saw it when we were out on the ride. To be able to go out with Team Paula and do all the things she wants to do with her friends and family just really brings it all together," Ric said, tearfully.