Local News

Square Dancing, the beloved American pastime

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 11:00 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 11:00 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABc4 News) – There was a time when thousands knew exactly what to do when they heard the command Do Si Do.

Square Dancing swept through post war America, Utahans watched it on TV and practiced it in ballrooms and in street festivals during the 1950’s and 60’s.

Our Craig Wirth takes an allemande left into our memories for this Wirth Watching report.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected