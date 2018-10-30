Spanish Fork police remind drivers about yielding to pedestrians during crosswalk enforcement

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPANISH FORK, Utah (News4Utah) Police in Spanish Fork conducted a crosswalk enforcement operation along Main Street Monday.

The purpose, they say, was to remind drivers to be aware of pedestrians crossing the roadway and educate them about the laws regarding yielding to pedestrians.

Officers did not write any tickets, but they gave many warnings to drivers in the hope it would be a “learning experience.”

Things to Remember