Spanish Fork police remind drivers about yielding to pedestrians during crosswalk enforcement
Police hope operation is a learning experience for drivers
SPANISH FORK, Utah (News4Utah) Police in Spanish Fork conducted a crosswalk enforcement operation along Main Street Monday.
The purpose, they say, was to remind drivers to be aware of pedestrians crossing the roadway and educate them about the laws regarding yielding to pedestrians.
Officers did not write any tickets, but they gave many warnings to drivers in the hope it would be a “learning experience.”
Things to Remember
- Crosswalks DO NOT need to be painted on the roadway.
- Stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk when the pedestrian is anywhere on your side of the road (side of the road means all lanes of traffic going in one direction).
- Stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk when the pedestrian is approaching and in the lane next to your side of the road.
- Stop for a pedestrian before turning right or left on a green light.
- Never pass a car stopped at a crosswalk. A pedestrian may be crossing and hidden from your view.
- When stopping for a pedestrian, stop far behind the crosswalk so that other drivers can see the person crossing.
