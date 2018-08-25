South Salt Lake City Catering company closed for operating without food permit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (News4Utah) - A South Salt Lake catering company was closed by the health department last week for operating without a food permit, according to officials.

Chaia Cucina Catering, located at 2163 S. Richards Street was closed Thursday for operating without the permit that is required by the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The health department also stated that the establishment was storing various food items, including raw fish, in vacuum-sealed packaging in a refrigerator. Due to the health department not having an approved plan for such packaging, an order was left instructing them to throw away all the affected food immediately.

As of Saturday the establishment has not reopened.

Another restaurant, Bruges Waffle Bus, located at 11606 S. Douglas Vista Drive in Draper, was also closed for health code violations.

According to the health department the hand sink was not operational and an employee was unaware how to use it. Officials said the employee did not wash their hands in between clean and dirty tasks.

The establishment was closed last Saturday and reopened on Tuesday.