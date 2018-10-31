South Jordan man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of man in Springville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A South Jordan man was sentenced last week for the attempted murder after stabbing a man multiple times at a home in Springville last January.

33-year-old Andrew Holloway was sentenced to three-years-to-life in prison by Judge Christine Johnson and given credit for the nine months he has already spent behind bars.

Holloway pleaded guilty in July to one first-degree felony charge of attempted murder.

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to send Holloway to a vocational training program for criminals instead of prison, however Judge Johnson said due to his history of assault and violation of protective orders, she felt that was not the best place for him at this time.

In January Holloway saw his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend driving in Springville. A chase pursued and the ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were able to get home and lock themselves inside their residence. Due to an active protective order, the ex-girlfriend called the police to report the incident.

SALT LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF

The next morning, just after 6 a.m., officers received a call from the same residence where it was now reported that Holloway had broke into the home and had started a fight with the boyfriend and had stabbed the boyfriend multiple times.

Foster said officers arrived they discovered the new boyfriends tires had been slashed and a window broke in his car but Holloway had left the scene.

Foster said the victim received very serious wounds to his face, head and chest and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. His condition is currently not known but he is expected to survive.

The ex-girlfriend and Holloway have a child in common but it is not known if any children were present at the time of the incident.

An attempt to locate the suspects car, a black Volkswagen Passat, was initiated after learning the suspect is from the Salt Lake Valley. An officer in Midvale spotted the car parked in front of a church at 8200 South 245 West in Midvale.

Because the suspect's car was still warm, it was believed the suspect was in the immediate area and Unified police set up containment and called in K-9 officers to help assist.

The occupants of the church were originally locked down but then later were released to go home.

Unified Police had contained the area for a few hours but Holloway was eventually taken into custody.



