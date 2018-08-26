Snowbird hosts its second annual bratwurst eating competition

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort hosts its second annual bratwurst eating competition Saturday at Oktoberfest Halle.

Major League Eating returns the delicious event to the 2018 sanctioned eating championships. This year, The Snowbird Bratwurst Eating Championship will showcase the battle between man and woman.

At last year's inaugural championship, Gideon Oji ate 34.5, 4.5oz brats in ten minutes taking home the title of Snowbirds Bratwurst-Eating Champion of the World and a new world record.

This year, Oji will defend his title against the #4-ranked Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA in hopes to set a new world record