Small town mourns two teens lost in one week

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 10:14 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 10:17 PM MDT

SANTAQUIN, Utah (News4Utah) - In the last week, two teenage girls from Santaquin have died tragically.

On Monday, 16-year-old Kaylee Marvin fell to her death while hiking in Santaquin Canyon.

On Thursday morning, 17-year-old Kassidy Orme was driving a vehicle going southbound on I-15 when she lost control and struck a retaining wall. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, her car was then hit by another vehicle going southbound on I-15.

“When you get that kind of phone call, the parent in you comes out,” said Richard Porter, who owns Seasons of Santaquin, an assisted living facility where Orme worked as a certified nursing assistant.

“It was such a tragedy,” said Porter.

Resident Verl Rasband says Orme was a beloved employee at Seasons of Santaquin.

"She had too much life in front of her. She would have done a lot of good in this world. No question about it,” said Rasband.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Orme’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/kassidy-orme-burial-expenses

