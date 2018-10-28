SLC Synagogue responds to Pittsburgh attack

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - This tragedy happened on Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, so community members at Chabad Lubavitch of Utah waited hours for details of the attack.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel is the program director there and after hearing the news had to decide how to proceed. He said, "Initially your reaction is, it's Saturday morning, we're at services and the doors are open all morning, do we want to call the police for a presence, do we want to send everybody home? You realize that the greatest thing you can do for your community, for the people who are here to help them through this horrific time is to remind them that ideally a synagogue, a place of worship for any faith, is meant to be the safest place in the world."

The community center is large and open to the public, a challenge for security, but the Rabbi says they hope to increase security in the near future. "The Federal Government makes funding available to different cities across the country specifically for places of worship to beef up their security and it is my understanding that in 2019 Salt Lake City is being added to that list. There are men, women, and children that come here for solace and refuge and pray and it's on us to provide them a safe place for that to happen."

Chabad Lubavitch of Utah will be holding a vigil Monday night to remember those lives lost.