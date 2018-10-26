Local News

Semi rollover closes I-80 near Wendover

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 07:47 AM MDT

TOOELE, Utah (News4Utah) – Westbound I-80 in Tooele is closed after an early morning semi rollover Friday.

The crash happened on I-80 westbound at miler maker 21, near Wendover.

Utah Highway Patrol says the semi-truck was pulling double trailers carrying food product when it rolled onto its side.

No injuries were reported. Crews are on scene to clear the wreckage.

