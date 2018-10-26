Semi fire slows traffic in Parleys Canyon Thursday night
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) – A semi fire caused some traffic delays in Parleys Canyon Thursday night.
The fire forced the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions at Foothill Drive.
Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was hauling sparkling water.
No one injuries were reported, according to troopers.
The freeway was reopened after about an hour.
More Stories
-
Utah is seeing record voter registration and early turnout for the…
-
SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – University of Utah police revealed more…
-
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Eighteen years after being convicted of…