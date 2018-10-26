Semi fire slows traffic in Parleys Canyon Thursday night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) – A semi fire caused some traffic delays in Parleys Canyon Thursday night.

The fire forced the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions at Foothill Drive.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was hauling sparkling water.

No one injuries were reported, according to troopers.

The freeway was reopened after about an hour.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.