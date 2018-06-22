SCOTUS ruling has 'major implications' for privacy questions, says U of U law professor Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday law enforcement and other government entities would need a warrant before obtaining cell phone location data, a move that University of Utah Law professor Matthew Tokson says has "major" electronic privacy implications.

Typically conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with four of the more liberal justices, saying the government would be violating Fourth Amendment protections when obtaining cell phone location data from a third party without a warrant.

"Given the unique nature of cell phone location records," wrote Roberts, "the fact that the information is held by a third party does not by itself overcome the user's claim to fourth amendment protection."

"We're worried about abuses," said Tokson. "There has been a history of government abuses of surveillance power in the past, (the widespread wiretapping program in the Hoover era), ...and it didn't really stop until the late '60s when the Supreme Court weighed in," he said.

Tokson said the ruling, though mostly applicable in criminal investigations, could be one of the most important this century regarding electronic privacy. Tokson suggested the ruling would open the door for discussions on other privacy questions.

"It applies beyond just cell phones, it really does have major implications for things like email content and the drone question," Tokson said. "Also, things like Alexa, home speakers and home recording devices- those are gathering enormous amounts of information."

The ruling comes just as big companies and online entities grapple with user and customer privacy questions.

News4Utah spoke with one user who said he's concerned by the amount of personal information he volunteers each day. He was pleased with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"That's my information," said user Zach Pendleton. "I do believe there needs to be some standard that needs to be met to look at that."

The ruling is considered a win for advocates of tighter privacy protections for individuals and a loss for the Justice Department, which in the past has argued individuals forfeit their privacy when they voluntarily provide cell phone data information to third parties.

News4Utah reached out to District of Utah Department of Justice, but no one was available for comment. The Justice Dept. did not weigh in on the Supreme Court decision Friday.