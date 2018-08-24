Two juveniles in custody after shots fired in Magna Video

MAGNA, Utah (News4Utah) – Two juveniles were taken into custody after shots were fired in Magna neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened at 2760 South 9150 West. Police said two juveniles were shooting a gun. At least one of bullets hit a car window. 911 was called, but no one was injured.

Investigators are still looking for the weapon.

Shelter-in-place protocol was activated at multiple schools due to the incident. Nearby Cyprus High School initiated a shelter-in-place protocol due to the law enforcement activity in the area.

Granite School District emphasized that there was no direct threat to students or staff and its actions were strictly precautionary.



Granite officials also said Magna Elementary students were let out prior to the incident, so the staff was sheltering in place.