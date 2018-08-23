Salt Lake County's mayor launches new program to help immigrants become citizens

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams launched a new program to help eligible immigrants become citizens.

During a press conference at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, McAdams said “United for Citizenship” will help more than 22,000 eligible residents living in Salt Lake County gain their United States citizenship.

The new program is said to bring together partners in the business, faith, government, and education sectors to expand opportunities for immigrants, which will, in turn, help the economy.

"'United for Citizenship' is about helping eligible residents navigate a sometimes complicated process on their path towards citizenship," said Mayor McAdams. "Citizenship allows immigrants new opportunities for education, jobs, and travel."

Mayor McAdams' Office for New Americans hopes to recruit more business and nonprofit partners for United for Citizenship.

To learn more about this new program and how you or someone you know can receive help, click here