Roy HS students protest in support of teacher reportedly suspended for cursing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students at Roy High School walked out of class Thursday morning to protest in favor of a teacher who was suspended.

According to students, Dane Tom used the f-word when speaking to a student. The alleged incident happened on September 11th and Tom has been suspended ever since.

A school official told ABC4 News that Tom teaches automotive classes and he is the wrestling coach, but said they wouldn’t comment any further.

“This is a confidential personnel matter,” said Cami Orr, Weber School District.

The students who protested said Tom is known to use explicative language in automotive classes and it doesn’t bother them. They told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson that Tom is a “great teacher” who “cares about his students”.

“In his room, he has a plaque that says ‘teachers who love teaching, teach children to love learning.’ I truly believe that he follows this rule,” said Steven Seaman, one of Tom’s automotive students at Roy High School.

Other students said when you are in automotive classes and dealing with mechanics, you are going to hear curse words.

“I have no problem with it,” Collin Feeney, another one of Tom’s students said. “It’s different than like a health class. This is auto. This is something that we’re going to have to get used to for the rest of our lives if we’re going into this field and just because someone is swearing, we have to get over it. In the real world, there’s no telling the office. They’re going to tell us to suck it up in the field.”

Substitute teachers have been filling in for Tom during his suspension, but according to the students who held the protest, the substitutes are not qualified to teach automotive classes.

School District officials will meet tomorrow afternoon to determine what is next for Tom.

“If the outcome tomorrow turns out that my teacher is fired, me and so many other kids are going to follow Tom wherever he goes. I’m with Tom wherever he goes. If I have to go to school in Salt Lake to be taught by him, I will. No one can do what he does,” explained Shainalee Davis, another one of Tom’s students.