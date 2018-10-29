Riverton standoff ends peacefully after four hours Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) An hours-long standoff with a suicidal man ends peacefully in Riverton Monday, after six officer-involved shootings in October.

It happened at the Legacy Springs Apartments at 12657 South Legacy Springs, just west of Mountain View Corridor.

The unnamed suspect said he wanted to die by law enforcement and kept SWAT at bay for more than four hours.

"That's nuts," said Tom Miller, who lives in the apartment complex.

Facing arrest after a domestic violence situation yesterday in Herriman, Unified Police said the unnamed 23-year-old suspect was depressed, suicidal and could have a gun.

Instead of going to jail, the man allegedly told police he'd rather die.

"It's that sort of situation that law enforcement has to deal with but I do believe we have the best here to do it," UPD Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

Patrol officers pulled back for SWAT, snipers, and K-9s. Negotiators spoke to the suspect over the phone. Police evacuated nearby apartments.

"They told me I needed to be quiet and I needed to leave fast," Rhiannon Levesque said.

Just after 12:00 p.m., SWAT broke into the apartment with flash-bang grenades. The man was arrested alive.

"It calls for a lot of police. If you want to do it right, you take your time." Sheriff Rivera said. "You bring all the resources you have."

Officers have good reason to be cautious. Last Monday, a Riverton man was killed by UPD after a domestic violence dispute. It was one of six within weeks along the Wasatch Front.

Sheriff Rivera said the suspect will be evaluated by medics before being arrested. Police believe he may have taken several pills during the standoff.

