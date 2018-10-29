Riverdale teen accused of attempted murder after drive-by shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mug: Isacc Fazzio

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- An 18-year-old is behind bars, accused of attempted murder.

Police say on Friday, October 26th, Isacc Fazzio, drove by the area of 4400 South 700 West and shot a round at a 15-year-old male.

According to police records, Fazzio and his brother were involved in a heated exchange over social media with the victim.

"Isacc advised the victims were threatening his younger brother, saying they were Crip Killers, and asking for their address so they could come confront Isacc's brother," the police report stated.

After the shooting, Fazzio told police he returned home and told his brother the males wouldn't be

bothering him any more.

He faces several drug charges and attempted murder.