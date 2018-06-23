Rep. Bishop hosts Utah delegation meeting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Congressman Rob Bishop's Office

WASHINGTON (News4Utah) - As dean of Utah’s House delegation, Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) hosted the state’s full federal delegation as well as Governor Gary Herbert for a meeting to discuss a range of issues important to Utah.

Topics included the Inland Port, Medicaid expansion, and ways the federal delegation may best work with the state.

Following the delegation meeting, Rep. Bishop addressed a group of more than Utah state legislators, county commissioners, and guests at a White House meeting hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Bishop spoke to the group about a number of priorities in the House as well as priorities of the House Committee on Natural Resources.