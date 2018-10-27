Reminder: Voter registration deadline is fast approaching

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 'I voted' stickers

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Tuesday, October 30th is the last day for citizens to register to vote in the November General Election by either appearing in-person or registering online.

Online voter registration is available for those with a current Utah Driver’s License or State ID card at www.vote.utah.gov.

Voters may check their registration status, find ballot drop boxes, early voting locations, and view their sample ballot by visiting the County Clerk’s website at www.Got-Vote.org.

NOTE: You can also register to vote at the polls on Election Day.