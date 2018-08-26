Rachel Runyan unsolved murder anniversary

SUNSET, Utah (News4Utah) – A tragic milestone for the 36th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of little Rachel Runyan.

Rachel was three years old in 1982 when she was lured away from a local park by an unknown man promising her ice cream.

Twenty four days later her body was found in a creek bed. Local officials and child advocated marked the occasion Saturday with a ceremony at the park that now bears Rachel’s name.

Elaine Runyan, Rachael's Mother says “Though it's been 36 years since I lost my daughter we still want it solved and we still suffer. It's a horrible crime and I don't want it to happen to anyone else and I remember thinking where were all the mothers when my daughter was kidnapped. I didn’t even know that stuff went on so I've kinda been a mouth piece since then”.

Rachel’s abductor has never been identified. Police are still hopeful that new DNA technology may one day help them track him down.