Local News

Rachel Runyan unsolved murder anniversary

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 07:30 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 07:30 AM MDT

SUNSET, Utah (News4Utah) – A tragic milestone for the 36th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of little Rachel Runyan.

Rachel was three years old in 1982 when she was lured away from a local park by an unknown man promising her ice cream.

Twenty four days later her body was found in a creek bed. Local officials and child advocated marked the occasion Saturday with a ceremony at the park that now bears Rachel’s name.

Elaine Runyan, Rachael's Mother says “Though it's been 36 years since I lost my daughter we still want it solved and we still suffer. It's a horrible crime and I don't want it to happen to anyone else and I remember thinking where were all the mothers when my daughter was kidnapped. I didn’t even know that stuff went on so I've kinda been a mouth piece since then”.

Rachel’s abductor has never been identified. Police are still hopeful that new DNA technology may one day help them track him down.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected