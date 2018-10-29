Public meeting Monday to discuss future of medical cannabis in Utah Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OREM (ABC4 News)- State lawmakers and advocates for medical marijuana will hold a discussion about Proposition 2, Utah's Medical Cannabis Act Monday night.

House Speaker Greg Hughes and Senator Jim Dabakis joined "Inside Utah Politics" on Sunday to debate the issue. Click here to watch.

Prop. 2 would allow private facilities to grow, process, test and sell medical marijuana.

It also allows patients with certain medical conditions to use medical cannabis in a state-controlled process.

Opponents argue it would expose children to a dangerous and addictive drug, cause more traffic deaths, and increase crime.

At 8 p.m. legislators and advocacy groups will be discussing concerns, solutions, and policy proposals.

Members of the public are invited to the event at Alder Security in Orem, 450 North 1500 West.

Governor Herbert says he'll call a special session after the election regardless of whether prop 2 passes.