Public invited to vigil against hate on University of Utah campus Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Hillel for Utah, the state's only Jewish campus organization, and the University of Utah's Office of Dean of Students are honoring the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting Tuesday night.

The community is invited to a vigil at the University of Utah Marriott Library Plaza located at 295 South Campus Drive at 8 p.m.

The vigil is in response to the tragedy that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, when a domestic terrorist opened fire at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six people who had gathered to pray.

Officials say all are welcomed to stand together against hate.