Provo man warns others after finding used syringes on side of road Video

PROVO (ABC 4 News) - What would you do if you found a used syringe on the side of the road? Well, it happened to a Provo man who says it may be a problem in the community.

Scott Houghton says he was riding his bike at the intersection of Grandview Lane and Columbia Lane in Provo when he came across a group of kids huddled around.

"As I got closer, I noticed that one of them was bending down, they were about ready to pick up a used syringe," said Houghton.

Houghton says he was glad he was there to make sure the kids didn't touch it. However, he says it isn't the first one he's come across.

"I have noticed recently, especially probably in the past year, the amount of things like that that are popping up," said Houghton.

Provo Police told ABC 4 that they get a few calls a month about used syringes. They also said if you do come across one, and you feel uncomfortable, you can call and report it to them.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, if you come across of a used syringe, you can dispose of it yourself. Just make sure you are wearing gloves and use pliers to grab the needle. They also recommend to always make sure the sharp end is facing away from you and then to dispose of it at one of the syringe disposal boxes around the city.

Houghton says he hopes his experience will help others if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

"I just think it's good for us to kind of just be aware of it. You know, that yeah, we live kind of in this little bubble, but that bubble is inside the world," said Houghton.