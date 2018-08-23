Local News

Primary Children's Hospital awarded $1 million for pediatric cancer research

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 11:11 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 11:11 PM MDT

Primary Children's Hospital awarded $1 million for pediatric cancer research

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Primary Children’s Hospital received $1 million support pediatric cancer research Wednesday.

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels organization presented the $1 million Hyundai Quantum Grant to Dr. Joshua Schiffman of Primary Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Schiffman is not only a pediatric oncologist but is a pediatric cancer survivor. He has dedicated his life to studying innovative treatment to find a cure.

The million-dollar grant is the largest awarded by Hyundai Hope on Wheels this year.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoblastic lymphoma, cancer that affects white blood cells in the blood. Today I stand here 5 years in remission and pediatric cancer free,” said Elizabeth, cancer survivor who was present at the ceremony Wednesday. 

Since 1998 Hyundai has donated $145 million for pediatric cancer research across the country.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected