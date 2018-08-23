Primary Children's Hospital awarded $1 million for pediatric cancer research Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Primary Children’s Hospital received $1 million support pediatric cancer research Wednesday.

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels organization presented the $1 million Hyundai Quantum Grant to Dr. Joshua Schiffman of Primary Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Schiffman is not only a pediatric oncologist but is a pediatric cancer survivor. He has dedicated his life to studying innovative treatment to find a cure.



The million-dollar grant is the largest awarded by Hyundai Hope on Wheels this year.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoblastic lymphoma, cancer that affects white blood cells in the blood. Today I stand here 5 years in remission and pediatric cancer free,” said Elizabeth, cancer survivor who was present at the ceremony Wednesday.

Since 1998 Hyundai has donated $145 million for pediatric cancer research across the country.