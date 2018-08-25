Local News

Power outages in Riverton and Herriman reach 2,705 customers

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 04:46 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 04:46 PM MDT

 HERRIMAN, Utah (News4Utah) – Rocky Mountain Power reports that 2,705 customers are out of power Saturday night.

The outages are occurring in Herriman and Riverton with the cause of the outages still under investigation.

Rocky Mountain Power estimates power restoration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

