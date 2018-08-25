Power outages in Riverton and Herriman reach 2,705 customers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERRIMAN, Utah (News4Utah) – Rocky Mountain Power reports that 2,705 customers are out of power Saturday night.

The outages are occurring in Herriman and Riverton with the cause of the outages still under investigation.

Rocky Mountain Power estimates power restoration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.