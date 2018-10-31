Political foes come together to call for civility Video

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Political opponents in Utah's 3rd Congressional District are committed to keeping it cordial and are calling on others to turn down the negative discourse in politics.

Representative John Curtis is seeking his first full term in office and Democratic nominee James Singer is hoping to take his place.

But, in this race, you won't hear either one attacking the other. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

"I'm grateful for his approach and hope we can continue to set a good example, not only in this race but after this race working together," said Curtis, (R) Utah.

The two challengers are publicly showing appreciation for each other.

They are teaming up to say enough is enough with the heated rhetoric across the country.

"It's much more about the vision and giving people hope. I think that's what we both agree about leadership, is that we are trying to inspire the people of, the people who we are trying to represent and I don't think that attacking each other is who we are as people," said Singer.

Not only are they committing to a civil campaign for their race, but they are also calling on others to do the same.

"When you have differences of opinion it doesn't mean that that's a bad person. We have somehow, as a society gravitated to this, well, we disagree, therefore, they must be a bad person," Curtis said.

And, these two do have very different political views.

In one of the reddest districts in the country, Singer has nothing to lose but he says his approach gives him more momentum in an uphill climb.

"I feel like that's why so many people are turned off by politics, is because of the vitriol, because of the backbiting, the mudslinging,” said Singer.